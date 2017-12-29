Gillislee (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Rex Burkhead (knee), so look for Dion Lewis to lead the Patriots' Week 17 backfield, with James White (ankle) likely to return to action Sunday in his usual change-of-pace role, while versatile special-teams ace Brandon Bolden will be on hand in a reserve role.