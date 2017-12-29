Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Ruled out for Week 17
Gillislee (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Rex Burkhead (knee), so look for Dion Lewis to lead the Patriots' Week 17 backfield, with James White (ankle) likely to return to action Sunday in his usual change-of-pace role, while versatile special-teams ace Brandon Bolden will be on hand in a reserve role.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Not practicing Friday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Rushes for 28 yards, TD in Week 16•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Returns to the mix Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...