Gillislee carried six times for 28 yards and a TD and caught one pass for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-16 win over the Bills.

Gillislee did just enough to modestly help those who rolled with him in Week 16, hoping he'd hit pay dirt in his return to the Patriots' backfield mix after a string of lineup scratches. Meanwhile, Dion Lewis exploded for 129 rushing yards on 24 carries, while catching five passes for 24 yards and scoring two TDs. How much work Gillislee sees in Week 17 hinges on what the Patriots are playing for, as well as the health of fellow running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle).