Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Rushes for 383 yards in regular seaon
Gillislee finished the 2017 season with 104 carries for 383 yards and five TDs to go along with one catch for 15 yards in nine games.
As he was at times down the stretch during the regular season, Gillislee was a healthy scratch for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Eagles. The 27-year-old scored four of his TDs in the Patriots' first two games and subsequently saw teammate Dion Lewis supplant him as the team's top back. Gillislee remains under contract with New England in 2018, but it's not out of the question that the Patriots consider parting ways with him, with the running back's contract for next season not calling for any guaranteed money.
