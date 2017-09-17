Gillislee rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints.

Tom Brady's arm boosted the Patriots to a big lead early and Gillislee helped put the Saints to sleep, including a two-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, his fourth of the season. Few teams are as specialized with their backfield as the Patriots, and though it doesn't seem like Gillislee is going to get the receiving attention that James White or Rex Burkhead will get, the offseason acquisition is in a good spot as the Patriots' power back. It's a role that LeGarrette Blount rode to the tune of 18 touchdowns last season. Gillislee is in position early in the season to shatter that mark.