Gillislee carried eight times for 38 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 30-28 exhibition win over the Lions.

Gillislee plowed into the end zone from a yard out to cap off his team's third consecutive touchdown drive to start the game. Though Dion Lewis and James White started the game and saw their share of action with the first-team offense, there seems to be a niche for Gillislee as a bigger back after his offseason arrival. His usage could be limited at times this season due to the wealth of options the team can turn to on offense, but he could see plenty of short-yardage work if he plays the role occupied by LeGerrette Blount a season ago. Gillislee is unlikely to see much, if any, action in next week's preseason finale against the Giants.