Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Scores while splitting work
Gillislee rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers in the third preseason game.
Gillislee also caught his lone target for six yards. The tailback split time with Jeremy Hill throughout the contest, as those two were the only Patriots running backs to get handoffs Friday. Battling for a roster spot, Gillislee outperformed Hill, who managed 25 yards on his nine carries and wasn't targeted prior to exiting due to injury. With a two-yard touchdown, as well as a two-point conversion immediately after, Gillislee carries some momentum into the final exhibition outing, but is still trying to make the team for the regular season.
