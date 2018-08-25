Gillislee rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers in the third preseason game.

Gillislee also caught his lone target for six yards. The tailback split time with Jeremy Hill throughout the contest, as those two were the only Patriots running backs to get handoffs Friday. Battling for a roster spot, Gillislee outperformed Hill, who managed 25 yards on his nine carries and wasn't targeted prior to exiting due to injury. With a two-yard touchdown, as well as a two-point conversion immediately after, Gillislee carries some momentum into the final exhibition outing, but is still trying to make the team for the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...