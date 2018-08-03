Gillislee (undisclosed) ditched his red (no contact) jersey at practice Friday, NESN.com reports.

Per the report, Gillislee appeared to be a full practice participant Friday, which paves the way for him to make a case for a roster spot. With Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White viewed as locks to make the team, Gillislee is competing with Jeremy Hill, Brandon Bolden and undrafted free agent Ralph Webb for depth chart slotting in the Patriots' backfield.

