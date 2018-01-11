Gillislee (knee) was spotted at Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

We'd expect that Gillislee will be listed as a limited participant Thursday, but his return to the field could foreshadow the running back being listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans. In such a scenario, however, Gillislee wouldn't be a lock to be made active for the contest, assuming Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) are healthy enough to suit up this weekend.