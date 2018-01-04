Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Still not practicing
Gillislee (knee) did not take part in Thursday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Gillislee has not practiced since Week 16, but he won't be at risk of missing any games this week with the Patriots on bye in the wild-card round.
