Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Struggles in opener
Gillislee took 14 carries for 43 yards in Thursday's 26-17 preseason win over Washington.
With Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (undisclosed) both absent, Gillislee got the start and handled the first carry, but he was thoroughly outplayed by Jeremy Hill, who took 11 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. Further hurting his cause, Gillislee was involved in a botched handoff with quarterback Danny Etling toward the end of the game, while Hill didn't get any carries after the third quarter. If the two veteran running backs are indeed competing for one roster spot, Hill likely moved ahead of Gillislee with Thursday's performance.
