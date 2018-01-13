Gillislee (knee) is not expected to participate in Saturday's showdown against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gillislee returned to practice Thursday in limited fashion, but it appears as though he has not recovered enough to suit up Saturday. With Rex Burkhead (knee) also expected to sit this one out, look for Dion Lewis and James White to take on the majority of the work out of the backfield. Final confirmation on Gillislee's status will be announced once the Patriots release their inactives closer to kickoff.