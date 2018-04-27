Following the Patriots' first-round selection of running back Sony Michel, Gillislee, Jeremy Hill and Brandon Bolden could end up fighting for one roster spot, WEEI.com reports.

With Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White locks to make the team, it stands to reason that Gillislee, Hill and Bolden will jostle for depth slotting in the New England backfield. Bolden brings special-teams utility to the table and Hill was a free agent acquisition, so reading the tea leaves, it could take an injury or two for Gillislee to stick around in the wake of a 2017 season in which he was a healthy scratch for much of the second half of the campaign.