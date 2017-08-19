Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Won't play Saturday
Gillislee (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Gillislee stayed back when the team traveled to join Houston for joint practices this week, so his absence from the contest shouldn't surprise many. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury for a couple weeks now, with no clear indication of when he will be ready for game action. While he's still a strong candidate to see early-down work for the Patriots this season, his continued absence opens the door for his backfield mates to improve their standing. Per Reiss, Rex Burkhead is expected to receive early reps in his place Saturday.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Remains sidelined•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Works on conditioning field•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Listed as third-string option on depth chart•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Gets first goal-line carries at camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...