Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Works on conditioning field
Gillislee (unspecified issue) worked on the Patriots' conditioning field Wednesday, the Boston Herald reports.
While it's unclear what's ailing Gillislee, it wouldn't be surprising to see the running back sit out Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, given that he's missed some team drills of late. Prior to his recent limitations, ESPN's Mike Reiss noted that Gillislee appeared to be "off to a nice start" in training camp, while suggesting that the former Buffalo Bill "looks primed to be the Patriots" top option to replace" departed big back LeGarrette Blount. There's been nothing to suggest that Gillislee is dealing with a concerning injury, but his third-string listing on the Patriots' posted depth chart is presumably in deference to him not being 100 percent at this time.
