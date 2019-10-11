Patriots' Mike Nugent: Misses lone field goal
Nugent converted all five extra-point attempts and missed his only field-goal attempt in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants.
It was a fairly windy evening with 13-mph winds at the start of the game, and Nugent was unable to overcome them as his lone field-goal attempt hit the left upright. The 37-year-old is off to a bit of a rocky start in New England, going 8-for-9 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals through two games.
