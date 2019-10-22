Nugent made his only field-goal attempt (from 34 yards) in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets, en route to recording seven points in the contest.

Nugent, who missed an extra-point attempt in his debut with the Patriots back in Week 5, has now combined for 21 points in three games since Stephen Gostkowski (hip) landed on IR. Given his favorable team context, Nugent profiles as a decent fantasy option for the next couple of weeks, in advance of New England's Week 10 bye.