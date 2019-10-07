Nugent made both of his field goal attempts in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, en route to recording nine points.

Nugent's first game with the Patriots since taking over for Stephen Gostkowski (hip, IR) got off to a rough start, when he went wide right on an extra point attempt. The kicker then got back on track by hitting field goals of 37 and 23 yards in the second quarter and adding a trio of successful extra points. Nugent doesn't have the job security Gostkowski did prior to his injury, but as long as he's able to work behind the New England offense, he'll be on the fantasy radar.