Patriots' Mike Nugent: Set to kick for Patriots
Nugent is expected to sign with the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Just one day after Gostkowski was sent to injured reserve with season-ending left hip surgery on tap, the Patriots found their newest place kicker in Nugent. Gostkowski was busy through the first four games of the season, hitting seven of his eight field goal attempts but also missing four of his 15 extra points. Nugent, who appeared in just three games last season with Oakland, should be in for a decent-sized workload himself in New England.
