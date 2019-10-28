Patriots' Mike Nugent: Two misses versus Browns
Nugent made two of four field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.
Nugent had one of his field-goal attempts blocked Sunday, and he also missed a 34-yard try. Through four games with New England, Nugent is now five-for-eight on field-goal attempts and 15-for-16 on extra-point tries. It's worth noting that the Patriots opted to go for it on fourth down on multiple occasions, rather than attempt long field goals, indicating that the team may not fully trust Nugent outside of close-yardage situations.
