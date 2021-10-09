The Patriots didn't reinstate Onwenu from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, meaning he won't be eligible to play Sunday against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Onwenu was placed on the list Tuesday along with left tackle Isaiah Wynn, though it's unclear if either player tested positive for the virus. Regardless, neither player has cleared all health and safety protocols at this point, so the Patriots will be down both of their starting linemen on the left side of the line. In addition, right tackle Trent Brown (ankle) was moved to injured reserve Saturday, and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) has been ruled out for Week 5, so New England will have just one starting lineman (center David Andrews) available against Houston.