Onwenu (hand) participated in Wednesday's practice, Paul Perillo of Patriots.com reports.

Onwenu was limited at OTAs in the spring due to his hand injury, but he now appears to be back at full strength. The 27-year-old has been an important component of the Patriots' offensive line, starting all 17 games last season. Onwenu is projected to slot in at right guard alongside recent addition Morgan Moses in 2025.