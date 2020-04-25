Patriots' Mike Onwenu: Pats grab in sixth round

The Patriots selected Onwenu in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.

Onwenu (6-foot-3, 344 pounds) showcased tremendous strength to go with his hulking size as a three-year starter at Michigan, but he'll likely require time to develop the technique and tools necessary to secure the interior against NFL-level pressure. New England's acquisition of Onwenu is with future upside in mind.