Onwenu (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The 25-year-old is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, as he missed the Patriots' Week 1 defeat against Philadelphia. New England's backup right guard, Sidy Sow (conscussion), who started during last week's contest, is also listed as questionable going into Sunday. Onwenu was a limited participant all week during practice and if he can't go this Sunday, either Sow or Jake Andrews will likely start for the Patriots.