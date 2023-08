Onwenu (ankle) was activated from the active/PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Onwenu was sidelined to start training camp while working his way back from offseason ankle surgery, but it appears he's getting close to full strength with the regular-season opener just over two weeks away. When he's at 100 percent, Onwenu figures to be the Patriots' starting right guard.