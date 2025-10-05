Williams (ankle) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Bills.

The defensive tackle surfaced on the injury report Wednesday, when he was limited in practice, and then missed Thursday's session and returned for a limited practice Friday. Though he was initially trending in the wrong direction, Williams' injury does not appear to be serious enough to keep him out of Sunday's contest. The free-agent signing has played on at least 58 percent of the defensive snaps in each of New England's first four games, recording nine tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks.