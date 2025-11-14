Patriots' Milton Williams: Back in the game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) is back in the game Thursday against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The defensive tackle briefly left the contest in the first quarter. Williams has played on at least 58 percent of the defensive snaps in every game this season for New England.
