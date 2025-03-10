Williams is slated to sign with the Patriots on a multi-year contract worth $26 million annually, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams played all 17 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024, tallying 24 total tackles (11 solo), including a career-high 5.0 sacks. He also had one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Now heading into his age-26 season in fresh surroundings under new head coach Mike Vrabel, Williams will operate as an immediate starter for New England.