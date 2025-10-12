default-cbs-image
Williams (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup versus the Saints.

Williams was a last-minute addition to the Patriots' injury report early Sunday due to an illness. It appears he'll be able to give it a go against New Orleans, though he probably won't be at 100 percent. New England will nonetheless look to Williams, who has 2.5 sacks through five games, to bolster its pass rush.

