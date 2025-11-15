The Patriots placed Williams (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

The fifth-year defensive tackle suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets, and the injury is severe enough for Williams to go on injured reserve. He'll be required to miss at least the next four games, and with the Patriots on a bye Week 14, that makes Week 17 against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 28 the earliest he can return from injured reserve. Cory Durden and Eric Gregory are poised for more snaps on the defensive line for as long as Williams is out of action.