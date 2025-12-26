Patriots' Milton Williams: Not ready to return Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) won't be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Williams has been sidelined since Week 12 due to a high-ankle sprain. He was designated to return to practice Tuesday but isn't quite ready to return to game action. That means Cory Durden should continue having a major role along the Patriots' defensive line.
