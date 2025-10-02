Williams did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Williams popped up on Wednesday's practice report as a limited participant, so his downgrade to a DNP on Thursday indicates that he is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to his ankle injury. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Sunday's AFC East tilt against the Bills. Cory Durden and rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Farmer would stand to see more snaps at defensive end opposite starter Christian Barmore if Milton is not cleared to play Sunday.