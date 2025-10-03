Patriots' Milton Williams: Questionable for Sunday
Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Williams downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday. The first-year Patriot has tallied nine total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, through his first four games in New England. If he's sidelined for the Week 5 contest, Cory Durden is likely to star on the Patriots' defensive line.
