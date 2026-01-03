Patriots' Milton Williams: Seems ready to return Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Miami.
Williams remains on IR -- where he's been since mid-November -- but was able to log a full practice Friday. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the likelihood of Williams being activated in time to play Week 18 "looks good" when asked Friday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Williams' return would be a nice boost for New England's defensive line ahead of the playoffs, as he posted 27 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and a defensed pass over 11 contests prior to getting hurt.
