Williams is questionable to play against the Saints on Sunday due to an illness.

Williams was cleared to play after working through an ankle injury all week, but he's now dealing with an illness that puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. Cory Durden and rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Farmer would be in line to see more snaps at defensive end if Williams is not cleared to play.

