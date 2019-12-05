Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Another limited practice
Sanu (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
The same goes for Julian Edelman (shoulder), though we'd expect both to play Sunday against the Chiefs, even in the plausible scenario that both receivers approach the contest listed as questionable.
