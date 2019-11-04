Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Breaks out with new club
Sanu had 10 catches (14 targets) for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
Sanu was a non-factor in his New England debut last week, but he was elevated to Tom Brady's top target after getting a full week of practice in with his new team. Julian Edelman (who also had 10 catches Sunday) is a more-consistent receiving option, but there really isn't much competition for targets behind he and James White, so Sanu should carve out a significant role in a potent offense. The veteran wideout will have even more time to develop chemistry with his new teammates on the upcoming bye week before facing a weak Eagles secondary in Week 11.
