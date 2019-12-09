Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Catches one pass in Week 14
Sanu logged 39 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.
In the process, Sanu caught his only target for 13 yards, his third straight quiet outing since recording a 10/81/1 stat line in Week 9's loss to the Ravens. The wideout will look to bounce back this coming Sunday in a favorable matchup against 1-12 Cincinnati, the team that drafted him in 2012.
