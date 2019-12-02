Sanu (ankle) was on the field for 19 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans, catching three of his five targets for 14 yards.

In his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Sanu was out-snapped by Julian Edlelman (80), Phillip Dorsett (62), Jakobi Meyers (61) and N'Keal Harry (22). Sanu's workload figures to pick up in the coming weeks, barring any setbacks with his ankle, but he'll be a hit-or-miss fantasy option until he's closer to 100 percent.