Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Catches three passes Sunday
Sanu (ankle) was on the field for 19 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans, catching three of his five targets for 14 yards.
In his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Sanu was out-snapped by Julian Edlelman (80), Phillip Dorsett (62), Jakobi Meyers (61) and N'Keal Harry (22). Sanu's workload figures to pick up in the coming weeks, barring any setbacks with his ankle, but he'll be a hit-or-miss fantasy option until he's closer to 100 percent.
More News
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Travels with team to Houston•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Listed as questionable for SNF•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: On practice field Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...