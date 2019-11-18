Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Catches two passes in Week 11
Sanu logged 41 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles, en route to catching two of his four targets for four yards and rushing once for eight yards.
Per Megan O'Brien of the Patriots' official site, Sanu -- who was out there for all 67 of the team's snaps on offense in Week 9's loss to the Ravens -- "appeared to tweak his ankle" early in the first half of the contest. The issue didn't force Sanu to exit the game, but it wouldn't surprise us if he appears on the team's Week 12 injury report in advance of of this coming Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
