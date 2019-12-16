Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Catches two passes Sunday
Sanu (ankle) was on the field for 56 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, en route to catching two of his eight targets for 13 yards.
On the plus side, Sanu's snap count increased for the second straight game, as he moves past the ankle issue that sidelined him in Week 12. In fact, he led the team's wide receivers in that department, with Julian Edelman (40 snaps) limited by a knee issue. On the other hand, his production in a New England uniform has been modest, aside from a 10-81-1 stat line in Week 9's loss to the Ravens. He should produce more in the coming weeks, given his prominent role in the offense, but for now Sanu's chemistry with QB Tom Brady remains a work in progress.
