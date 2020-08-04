Sanu (ankle) passed a physical Tuesday, causing the Patriots to activate the wide receiver from the active/PUP list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sanu underwent a procedure on his ankle in early March to address an injury that plagued him upon his arrival in New England from Atlanta last October. During nine games (including playoffs) with the Patriots, he accumulated 27 catches for 218 yards and one touchdown on 52 targets, which is a far cry from his typical efficiency metrics. In three-plus seasons with the Falcons, Sanu posted a 71.9 percent catch rate and averaged 11.1 yards per reception. With the state of his ankle resolved, he can turn his focus to building a rapport with Cam Newton in the post-Tom Brady era.