In his Patriots' regular-season roster projection, ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that Sanu "might be hard-pressed to make the" cut, "especially considering his $6.5 million salary."

That's the estimate of a dialed-in beat writer, but Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald notes that while Sanu "still can't separate," he "does have some chemistry with (QB) Cam Newton." In any case, at this time, it seems as though Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry are the only roster locks among New England's wideout corps. The Patriots did trade a second-round pick to the Falcons last October to add Sanu, but he was hampered by an ankle injury for much of his stint with the team last season. With that in mind, we could see the franchise holding on to Sanu out of the gate in 2020, to see what he has left to offer on the field now that he's past his injury.