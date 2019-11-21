Play

Sanu (ankle), who didn't practice Wednesday, could miss some time, NESN's Logan Mullen reports.

Per the report, the receiver may be dealing with a high-ankle sprain and if that's the case, he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. We'll revisit Sanu's status once Thursday's practice report is released, but another absence would add momentum to the notion that his Week 12 status is in peril. With Phillip Dorsett (concussion) having missed Wednesday's practice as well, Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers are currently the team's healthiest options at wide receiver.

