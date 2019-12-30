Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Finishes season with 59 catches
Sanu caught three of his five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Dolphins.
In 15 games this season (seven with the Falcons and eight with the Patriots), Sanu combined for 59 catches for 520 yards and two TDs. Since coming over from Atlanta in October in exchange for a second-round draft pick, Sanu's impact has been modest aside from the 10-81-1 stat line he logged in Week 9's loss to the Ravens. The 30-year-old -- who is under contract with New England through 2020 -- will look to pick up the pace in the postseason, while continuing to log starters' snaps in the team's offense.
