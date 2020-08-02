The Patriots placed Sanu (ankle) on the active/PUP list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Sanu gutted through an ankle injury in the second half of last season, undergoing surgery in early March to address the issue. By mid-May, he had shed his walking boot, and later his trainer Hilton Alexander noted Sanu was "probably faster, quicker, leaner and in better shape now than prior to the surgery," per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. With Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay, Sanu will be working with new signal-caller Cam Newton, once he proves that he's healthy.
