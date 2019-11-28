Play

Sanu (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

Sanu and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are both trending in the right direction prior to Sunday night's game against the Texans, but it still seems likely that both will approach the contest with an official "questionable" injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories