Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Limited Friday, listed as questionable
Sanu (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after returning to a limited practice Friday.
Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) were also limited Friday and are listed as questionable as well. Of that trio, the Week 12 status of Sanu (who didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday) and Dorsett seems less secure that than Edelman's. We'll look for added context leading up to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but next up for wideout reps if either Sanu or Dorsett are inactive Sunday are N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.
