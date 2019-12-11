Play

Sanu (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Sanu, who continues to manage an ankle injury, figures to suit up Sunday against the Bengals, barring any setbacks. He's logged three straight quiet efforts since recording a 10-81-1 stat line in Week 9's loss to the Ravens, but Sanu's Week 15 matchup against 1-12 Cincinnati -- the team that drafted him in 2012 -- looks favorable.

