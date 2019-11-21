Play

Sanu (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Sanu's presence on the field Thursday didn't translate into official practice participation, which makes the receiver's status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys decidedly cloudy. He'll have one more chance to get some work in Friday, but if he ends up out this weekend, added snaps would be available for the likes of Phillip Dorsett (concussion) -- health permitting -- as well as N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

