Sanu (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Both Sanu and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) seem to be trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff, but those considering Sanu in Week 13 lineups will want to monitor his situation leading up to game time in the hopes that positive reports regarding his availability surface prior to the first wave of kickoffs this weekend.